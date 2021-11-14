Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office warning about phone scam

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is warning about a phone scam where callers claim to work for Amazon and ask for your personal information.

The sheriff's office says callers indicate that there is a problem with a recent order and ask for your information.

The phone numbers appear to be coming from a local number.

The sheriff's office says you should never share personal information including credit card information, social security numbers, usernames, passwords, or any other information via phone or email.