Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing elderly man with known heart issues and possible dementia.

85-year-old Monte T Vanburen was last seen leaving his residence at 101 Washington Street wearing gray sneakers, jeans, a dark gray or green T-shirt, and a dark-colored field and stream heat.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone in Salamanca with camera systems to review their footage from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m.

If you see or encounter Monte you are asked to call the Salamanca Police Department at 716-945-2330/2331.

