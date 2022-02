ASHFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says it needs your help searching for a missing vulnerable adult from Ashford.

Investigators say 61-year-old David Jeffery’s blue truck was found at approximately 3:30 a.m. over a small embankment on Rock Springs Road.

Jeffrey was not located at the scene and has been missing since.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you're asked to contact the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 938-2217.