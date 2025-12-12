Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office issues travel advisory for entire county due to heavy snow

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office has issued a travel advisory for the entire county due to heavy snow.

According to the sheriff's office, the heavy snow is making travel difficult and dangerous.

The sheriff's office said a travel advisory does not mean all roads in the affected area are closed, but the public is encouraged to avoid any travel that could wait until the advisory is lifted.

If travel is necessary, the public is asked to:



Leave extra time to reach their destination

Have a winter emergency kit in their vehicle

Be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions

Be observant of first responders and plows

You can find the latest weather information from the 7 Weather Team here.