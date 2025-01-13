Watch Now
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly crash in Perrysburg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in Perrysburg.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on January 8 on Route 39.

The sheriff's office said after an investigation it was determined that Larry L. Nagel was traveling east on Route 39, lost control on the snow-covered road, crossed the center line and struck a vehicle that was traveling west.

Nagel was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the other vehicle was transported to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital for minor injuries.

