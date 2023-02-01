Cattaraugus County man sentenced to prison on attempted murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Gabriel C. Melkioty of Olean was sentenced in Supreme Court to 16 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the district attorney's office, on March 31, 2021 Melkioty stabbed the female victim multiple times with a pocket knife and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness while inside her residence in the Town of Collins.

The district attorney's office said the victim woke up and called 911 after Melkioty left. She was taken to ECMC and received stitches for multiple stab wounds.

Melkioty pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder in November 2022. A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and her children and remains in effect until April 1, 2045.