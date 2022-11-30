Cattaraugus County man pleads guilty to attempted murder, stabbed and beat girlfriend in March 2021

TOWN OF COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that an Olean man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

On March 31, 2021, at approximately 3:56 p.m., 22-year-old Gabriel C. Melkioty stabbed his girlfriend multiple times with a pocket knife.

The stabbing took place inside the victim's residence in the Town of Collins. Melkioty also beat the victim and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness during the stabbing.

After Melkioty left, the victim was able to wake up and call 911. She was taken to ECMC where she received stitches for a number of stab wounds. She also suffered severe bruising and swelling to her face.

A temporary order of protection is currently in effect on behalf of the victim.

Melkioty will face a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 31, 2023.

