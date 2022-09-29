Watch Now
Cattaraugus County man indicted on child sex abuse charge

Posted at 9:07 AM, Sep 29, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Cattaraugus County man was indicted on one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.

On or about March 27, 2021, 34-year-old Allen D. Larkin, Jr. or Allen Wheeler, allegedly subjected the victim to sexual contact. The victim, who was under 13 years old, was allegedly abused at a residence in the town of Brant.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced in June 2022 that they were seeking assistance from the public to help locate the defendant. Larkin was soon arrested in Florida on a parole warrant.

If Larkin is convicted of the charge, he will face a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

