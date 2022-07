KENNEDY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cattaraugus County man is facing an arson charge after a house fire in Chautauqua County Wednesday.

New York State police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Aubrey E. Baize of Randolph for third-degree arson.

Baize was arrested following the investigation into a house fire on 2nd Street in the Town of Kennedy Wednesday. According to police, Baize was allegedly seen entering the house before the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.