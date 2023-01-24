Cattaraugus County man facing 38 counts of failure to provide sustenance to an animal

FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Franklinville man faces multiple charges after an investigation by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies investigated a dead cow complaint on Cadiz Road on December 24. On January 19, 52-year-old Russell Ulmer was arrested and charged with 38 counts of failure to provide sustenance to an animal and two counts of disposal of dead animals. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in court at a later date.

The day after his initial arrest, Ulmer was arrested again after he allegedly entered a neighbor's cow barn and fenced cow pasture without permission. He was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal trespass. He was released and is due back in court at a later date for further proceedings.