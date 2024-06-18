Cattaraugus County man arrested for rape found to have illegal firearms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cattaraugus County man who was arrested for rape was found to have illegal firearms, according to New York State police.

According to state police, 57-year-old Ronald A. Howard of South Dayton was arrested on Monday on several charges including:



Second-degree rape

Second-degree criminal sexual act

First-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor

Second-degree possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Registration and serialization of firearms, rifles, shotguns, finished frames or receivers, and unfinished frames or receivers

Manufacture, transport, disposition and defacement of weapons and dangerous instruments and appliances

Unlawful purchase of body armor

Endangering the welfare of a child

Howard is accused of exchanging indecent material with a child and having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old female victim in Niagara County.

Police said when Howard was arrested for the rape and other sex crime-related charges, a search warrant was executed in South Dayton and he was allegedly in possession of:



Five handguns without serial numbers

Two assault rifles without a serial number — one had a silencer

Two assault rifle receivers without serial numbers

Multiple large-capacity magazines

Two ballistic vests

He was processed and is being held at Niagara County Jail for arraignment.