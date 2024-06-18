Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cattaraugus County man arrested for rape found to have illegal firearms

nysp arms.png
New York State police
nysp arms.png
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jun 18, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cattaraugus County man who was arrested for rape was found to have illegal firearms, according to New York State police.

According to state police, 57-year-old Ronald A. Howard of South Dayton was arrested on Monday on several charges including:

  • Second-degree rape
  • Second-degree criminal sexual act
  • First-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor
  • Second-degree possession of a weapon
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Registration and serialization of firearms, rifles, shotguns, finished frames or receivers, and unfinished frames or receivers
  • Manufacture, transport, disposition and defacement of weapons and dangerous instruments and appliances
  • Unlawful purchase of body armor
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

Howard is accused of exchanging indecent material with a child and having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old female victim in Niagara County.
Police said when Howard was arrested for the rape and other sex crime-related charges, a search warrant was executed in South Dayton and he was allegedly in possession of:

  • Five handguns without serial numbers
  • Two assault rifles without a serial number — one had a silencer
  • Two assault rifle receivers without serial numbers
  • Multiple large-capacity magazines
  • Two ballistic vests

He was processed and is being held at Niagara County Jail for arraignment.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!