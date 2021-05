DELAVAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a Cattaraugus County man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to state police, 36-year-old Nicholas Visano of Delavan was arrested on charges of Possession of an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.

Troopers say they began investigating Visano in September 2020, and he was indicted on May 5.

Visano was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail where he is expected to be arraigned later this month.