Cattaraugus County man arrested after shooting at a home with children inside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced a Cattaraugus County man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a home with children inside.

Police said 36-year-old Robert J. Deahn of Olean was arrested on the following charges:



One count of second-degree menacing

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

According to police, just after 4 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to Genesee Street in the Village of Belmont for a reported domestic dispute. Deahn is accused of unexpectedly arriving at the residence and brandishing a knife at the victim and then leaving. Deahn allegedly returned and fired one round from a firearm at the residence from the front yard. Police said the residence was occupied with multiple victims, including two children.

Deahn was located by troopers on W. Water Street in the Town of Friendship and was taken into custody without incident. Troopers allegedly located a 12-gauge shotgun, still warm to the touch with one spent casing in the chamber and the knife used to menace the victims earlier.

Police said Deahn was processed and transported to the Allegany County Jail pending centralized arraignment.