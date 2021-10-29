Cattaraugus County man arrested after bomb threat report at local school district

TOWN OF CONEWANGO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cattaraugus County man has been arrested after a bomb threat report at a local school district.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 20-year-old Dominick Brisley Friday who faces a charge of making a terroristic threat.

According to the sheriff's office, Brisley and another individual called the sheriff's office dispatch center numerous times on October 10 and October 11 reporting a bomb threat at a local school district. During the calls they allegedly made threats toward law enforcement and first responders who may have responded to the incident.

Brisley turned himself in at the sheriff's office where he was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.