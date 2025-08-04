Cattaraugus County Fair rescue highlights ride safety ahead of Erie County Fair

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Western New York fair season in full swing, video of a recent rescue at the Cattaraugus County Fair is gaining traction.

A viral video shows a firefighter from the Ellicottville Fire Department performing a high-angle rescue from the Vertigo ride this weekend. The firefighter can be seen safely pulling a man from his seat and guiding him down a ladder several feet off the ground.

Jessica Holland, who was at the fair with her family, knew something was wrong.

"We noticed the ride was stuck up there," said Holland.

According to the Little Valley Volunteer Fire Department Chief, multiple agencies responded Saturday and helped safely rescue a dozen people. The Cattaraugus County Fair later posted a message of gratitude on Facebook: "Thank you to all the first responders who responded quickly tonight as we closed out the fair. Everyone is safe and sound."

The New York State Department of Labor confirmed that all fair rides passed inspection. However, the Vertigo ride did receive a violation last month for needing a repair to one of the chairs' crotch guards.

"I'm glad nobody was hurt," added Holland.

As fair season rolls on, preparations are underway in Hamburg for the 185th Erie County Fair, opening Wednesday.

"It's getting to be almost like Christmas Eve," said CEO Jessica Underberg.

Underberg said safety has always been a priority, and that rides undergo multiple layers of inspection before gates open to the public.

"We have weapons detection systems at our gates," Underberg said. "We actually bring an outside inspector in on top of all of that. Someone who's not related to the state or to Straight Shows because we want our own independent inspection as well."

Organizers said they're ready to deliver the "Best 12 Days of Summer" with safety front and center.

"If you're coming here for anything other than your enjoyment and the enjoyment of everyone else—don't come."

