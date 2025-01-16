Cattaraugus County contractor arrested, accused of stealing more than $200k

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police arrested James O. Gwise, 30, of Delevan, for grand larceny. Gwise, the owner of Enchanted Mountain Construction, is accused of stealing more than $200,000 in construction funds from a customer in the Town of Yorkshire.

New York State Police Trooper James O'Callaghan said the investigation began more than a year ago, but Gwise was arrested as the contract with this customer ended.

It's believed that Gwise victimized more customers. If you have any information you're urged to call State Police at 585-344-6200

"It's so important to get a contract," stressed Kat Schmieder, of BBB of Upstate New York. "So if you have an issue, that contract provides everything in writing if you have to report an issue with a business or contractor."

Schmieder advised the following when hiring a contractor:



Get at least three offers

Understand full contract

Split payments paying a third of the cost before, mid-way through and after work is completed

Pay with a credit card

"Most credit companies have policies in place to get your money back," said Schmieder.

Gwise will be back in court next month.