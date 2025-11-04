Cats, kittens found in cardboard boxes taped shut on side of road in Southern Tier

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Allegany County is caring for eight cats and kittens left on the side of the road Sunday.

The SPCA said the felines were found in four cardboard boxes that had been taped shut and left by the Almond Exit off-ramp from Interstate 86. A college student who was driving by saw a paw coming out of a hole in one of the boxes and pulled over to help.

The boxes have distinct food labels on them, which investigators are hoping will lead to tips from the public that could identify the person or persons responsible for abandoning the cats.

Lynda Pruski, executive director of the SPCA Serving Allegany County, tells 7 News two of the adult cats appear to be pregnant. The kittens, believed to be between seven and 11 weeks old, are being treated for upper respiratory infections and conjunctivitis.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the SPCA at (585) 593-2200 extension 2. If you wish to donate food, toys or small blankets, or make a monetary donation, can call (585) 593-2200 or click here.

