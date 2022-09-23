Catholic Health to resume expanded hospital visitation on September 26

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced it plans to resume expanded hospital visitation on September 26.

When hospital visit expands, patients may have up to two visitors at a time between 11 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. daily at:

Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital

Sisters of Charity Hospital, Main St. and St. Joseph Campuses

Below, you'll find more details on other units and departments:

Visitor policies in the Mother/Baby Units at Mercy, Sisters and Mount St. Mary’s hospitals are also being expanded to enable expectant mothers to have two designated support persons and a doula or midwife during labor and delivery, and throughout their inpatient hospital stay. In the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) at Sisters and Mercy hospitals, the baby’s mother and one support person may visit at any time. One additional visitor, accompanied by the baby’s mother or support person, may be permitted to visit at the discretion of the clinical team during normal visiting hours.

Emergency Department and surgical patients may continue to have one support person accompany them to the hospital with certain limitations.

Visitation for patients who are positive for COVID-19 and/or under COVID-19 precautions remains limited due to infection control precautions, but can be permitted for exceptions such as end-of-life care or patients with special needs. Virtual visitation continues to be available when in-person visitation cannot be conducted in a safe manner.

Visitation continues to be restricted for visitors with COVID-19, who have not completed current CDC isolation criteria; those who report exposure to or symptoms consistent with COVID-19 during the past 10 days; those who have a temperature equal to or greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit; or those who exhibit symptoms of an illness that could be transferred to patients. In addition, all visitors must selfscreen for symptoms related to COVID-19 or other transmittable illnesses prior to their arrival and comply with other infection control protocols.

Catholic Health said the hours and policies are subject to change depending on current public health conditions and regulatory guidance.