Catholic Health to host open interviews for registered and graduate nurses, bonuses up to $25,000 available

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced it will host a series of open interviews for registered nurses and graduate nurses.

The open interviews will be held at each of its hospitals throughout March. Catholic Health said nurse managers will be available to accept applications, conduct private interviews, and provide tours.

Sisters of Charity Hospital – March 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo – March 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mount Saint Mary’s Hospital – March 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kenmore Mercy Hospital – March 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Catholic Health said there are numerous employment opportunities on all shifts. Employment offers include bonuses of up to $25,000 for high-demand positions. Referral bonuses of up to $5,000 are also available.

According to Catholic Health, walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is preferred. You can register here.