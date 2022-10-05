Catholic Health to host "Career Carnival" in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health will host a "Career Carnival" at its downtown headquarters on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The carnival will help anyone looking to start or grow their career in healthcare. Managers and recruiters from Catholic Health will be at the carnival to accept applications, conduct interviews, and make on-the-spot job offers.

Interviews for a variety of positions including nursing, imaging, respiratory therapy, lab, accounting, talent acquisition, IT, etc. will be available during the carnival as well.

The first 15 people hired as a Nigh Shift Critical Care RN at Mercy Hospital will be offered a $30,000 retention bonus. Other positions will also offer a $25,000 retention bonus.

Referral bonuses of up to $5000 will also be available to anyone who recommends someone for a bonus-eligible position at Catholic Health.

The Career Carnival will also include carnival-like fun: face painting, pumpkin decorating, a prize wheel, ring toss, cider and donuts, and games will also be available as well.

The carnival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct 15 at 144 Genesee Street, in Downtown Buffalo.

To set up an interview for the hiring event, click here.

