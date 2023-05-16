Watch Now
Catholic Health set to close its Springville OB/GYN Center on June 15

Eileen Buckley
Outside Catholic Health on Oak Street, Buffalo.
Posted at 2:52 PM, May 16, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced it will close its Springville OB/GYN Center at 27 Franklin Street on June 15, 2023.

According to Catholic Health, the closure is due to "industry-wide staffing challenges and the availability of comprehensive women’s health services in the local community."

Springville OB/GYN Center patients are being referred to OB/GYN Associates of WNY located at 210 East Main Street in Springville, Trinity Medical OB/GYN which has offices in East Aurora and West Seneca, and other OB/GYN providers affiliated with Catholic Health.

According to Catholic Health, the Franklin Street office also houses a suboxone clinic for substance use treatment which will also close on June 15. Patients are being referred to nearby providers and the Mercy Comprehensive Care Center in Buffalo.

The closure impacts three staff members, Catholic Health said they have been offered other positions.

