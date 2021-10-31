Catholic Health says agreement with CWA workers at Mercy Hospital is 'within reach'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health says an agreement with striking CWA workers at Mercy Hospital is, "within reach."

Roughly 2,200 workers at Mercy Hospital have been on strike since October 1, walking out over staffing issues, along with, "deteriorating patient care and safety."

“These union actions are intended to pressure employers at the bargaining table, but our patients, long-term care residents, and community know better,” said JoAnn Cavanaugh. “They see our commitment and compassion and know our mission and reputation for safe, high quality care was built long before CWA’s strike and will endure long after.”

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to CWA regarding where negotiations stand.

We're waiting to hear back.