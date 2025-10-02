Catholic Health reaches tentative agreement with unions covering 2,800 workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health says it has reached a tentative agreement with CWA Locals 1133 and 1168.

The agreement includes six contracts that cover 2,800 employees at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to the bargaining teams for coming together and reaching this agreement,” said Joyce Markiewicz, President & CEO of Catholic Health. “This is great news for our patients, associates, and the communities across Western New York that rely on Catholic Health for their care.”

Catholic Health says CWA will schedule a ratification vote in the coming weeks.

This agreement comes following months of negotiations and a vote by more than 90 percent of Catholic Health workers to authorize a strike.

