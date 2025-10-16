Catholic Health ratifies new contracts with CWA

It's a new day for Catholic Health and its employees.

On Wednesday, more than 2,800 employees at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and Sisters of Charity St. Joseph Campus overwhelmingly voted to ratify new four-year contracts with Catholic Health. According to Catholic Health, these new contracts are worth an additional $100 million.

What the contracts include:



Maintains pension and health benefits

Preserves safe staffing ratios

Enhances employee compensation across the board.

Negotiations between Catholic Health and CWA Locals 1133 and 1168 began in March under a new executive leadership team led by President & CEO Joyce Markiewicz, a nurse herself, and the System’s first Chief Nursing Officer, Catherine Mohr.

“Catholic Health is committed to our caregivers, patients, and the long-term sustainability of healthcare in our community,” said Markiewicz, President & CEO of Catholic Health. “These contracts are competitive, sustainable, and focused on supporting the people who make Catholic Health strong.”

