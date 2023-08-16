Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan stepping down, new leader named

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced that President and CEO Mark Sullivan has decided to step down effective August 31 after a 30-year career.

Joyce Markiewicz, the current Executive Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer, will succeed Sullivan as Catholic Health’s new President and CEO.

“Planning for this transition has been underway for quite some time and has included consultation with the system’s Board of Trustees. We are grateful to Mark for his devotion to our patients, long term care residents, and community over the past three decades. He has made numerous contributions across our system in acute care, primary care, home care, and long term care, while always keeping in mind and heart the Mission of Catholic Health – to bring the healing love of Jesus to all.” - Monsignor Robert E. Zapfel, Chair of Catholic Health’s Corporate Members & Sponsors Council

Sullivan began his career with Catholic Health as an intern at Sisters Hospital in 1994 and served in several roles before being named President and CEO in 2018.

“I have truly been blessed and humbled to work in and lead such a wonderful ministry with so many outstanding caregivers along my 30-year journey. I’m excited for the next chapter at Catholic Health and handing the reigns to an incredible leader and person in Joyce Markiewicz. There is no doubt she will take the organization to new levels while striving to ensure the community, that entrusts us with its care, has equitable access to high quality healthcare.” - Mark Sullivan

Markiewicz, who joined Catholic Health in 2005 as Vice President of Home Care Operations, will assume her new role on September 1 and will be the fifth President and CEO in Catholic Health’s history.