Catholic Health notified of data breach at Mount St. Mary’s and Sisters of Charity hospitals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health says it has been notified of a data breach by a third-party vendor, impacting patients from Mount St. Mary's and Sisters of Charity hospitals along with other local and national healthcare providers.

According to Catholic Health, the health care company was notified of the data breach by third-party vendor CaptureRX.

The hospital network says the breach impacted patient information which included name, date of birth, and prescription data, from files that were accessed on February 6.

Catholic Health says information such as demographics, social security number, or bank account info, was not included in the breach.

According to Catholic Health, CaptureRX found that private information was compromised on or around March 19.

"We go to great lengths to protect the privacy of our patients and any information related to their care," said Kimberly Whistler, Catholic Health Corporate Compliance & Privacy Officer. "All patients whose names and information were affected will be notified next week by CaptureRx. Because the breach did not include any financial information, we believe it poses little risk to patients, however, as a precaution, it's always wise to monitor your accounts and credit information and report any suspicious activity or suspected identify theft to the proper authorities."