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Catholic Health hosts 'Knowledge Harvest' event for new nurses through national program

Catholic Health hosted its "Knowledge Harvest" event Monday evening, helping new nurses build confidence and learn a wide range of career opportunities across Catholic Health.
Catholic Health hosted 'Knowledge Harvest' event for new nurses through national program
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health hosted its "Knowledge Harvest" event Monday evening, helping new nurses build confidence and learn about a wide range of career opportunities across Catholic Health.

Catholic Health invested in the next generation of nurses through its national Nurse Residency Program, providing new nurses with hands-on simulation training, in-person education and mentorship in specialty areas.

Those specialty areas included intensive care, emergency, mother/baby, neonatal intensive care and medical/surgical services.

The event also showcased nursing career opportunities for new nurses across Catholic Health.

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