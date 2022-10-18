Catholic Health hosting career event for future Lockport Memorial Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health will host a career event for those interested in working at the future Lockport Memorial Hospital.

Two information sessions, one on Monday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., will be held at the New York Beer Project at 6933 Transit Road in Lockport.

The event will feature information about career opportunities that are available at the new hospital. Positions in nursing, imaging, laboratory, registration, dietary, environmental services, pharmacy, and others will be available.

Pre-scheduled one-on-one sessions are available with a human resources representative, here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The new Lockport Memorial Hospital is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in late summer 2023.