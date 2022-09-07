Catholic Health hiring employees 'on the spot', earn a bonus up to $15,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health is holding open interviews for nurses and aids to work at its nursing homes and home care agencies.

Interested applicants can attend an “On the Spot” hiring event at St. Joseph Campus, located at 2605 Harlem Road in Cheektowaga. The event will run from 1-6 p.m. on Sept. 13.

For those who qualify, retention bonuses of up $15,000 are available.

Catholic Health is looking to hire the following:



Licensed practical nurses (LPN)

Clinical nurse assistants (CNA)

Home health aides (HHA)

Trainees

Dietary aides

Housekeeping aides

A team of Catholic Health managers and recruiters will be on hand to accept applications, conduct private interviews, and make formal job offers to expedite the hiring process.

New hires will receive competitive compensation and benefits, including paid health insurance, a company sponsored pension plan, paid time off, group discounted dental and vision benefits, and tuition assistance programs.

Retention bonuses vary by position, shift and job site. All job offers include bonuses of up to $12,000.

As an exclusive bonus for the event, Catholic Health is giving the first 15 employees hired as Home Health Aides, or second or third shift LPNs or CNAs at Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park up to an extra $3,000.

All applicants must complete a pre-employment physical and meet all job prerequisites.

To register for the “On the Spot” hiring event, visit Catholic Health's job form here.