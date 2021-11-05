Catholic Health, CWA reach tentative agreement to end Mercy Hospital strike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced on Thursday that Catholic Health and CWA have reached a tentative agreement to end the Mercy Hospital strike.

Nearly 2,500 hospital workers have been on strike since October 1.

CWA will schedule a ratifying vote and will end the strike immediately, according to Catholic Health.

“We listened to our associates and their primary concerns were market-competitive wages and increased staffing,” said Mark Sullivan, President & CEO of Catholic Health. “These new contracts address both and more. We are ready to welcome our caregivers back to Mercy Hospital.”

“We want to operate our hospitals with staffing models that will best serve patients. Our position of providing high-quality care in a safe environment has not changed,” Sullivan added. “Our staffing model is the most progressive approach to address staffing shortages of any hospital in our region. Not only does it comply fully with the New York State Safe Staffing law set to go into effect in January 2022, but it goes far beyond, adding 250 new positions in the face of a nationwide staffing shortage.”

BREAKING NEWS: We have reached a groundbreaking Tentative Agreement with @CHSBuffalo! More info is coming tomorrow. Our picket lines will be suspended while our members vote on the contract.#StrikeCHS#Striketober #Strikesgiving #Strike4PatientCare pic.twitter.com/KYfYvViKFP — CWA District 1 (@CWADistrict1) November 5, 2021