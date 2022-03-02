Catholic Health cuts 34 positions due to 'financial challenges affecting healthcare providers'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced it cut 34 positions this week "due to the ongoing financial challenges affecting healthcare providers locally and nationally."

According to Catholic Health, the positions were primarily in Information Technology and other corporate services. It says the cuts do not impact its current recruitment to fill clinical and service positions.

Catholic Health said those impacted will receive transition services and other support and are encouraged to apply for vacant positions within its system.