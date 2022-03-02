Catholic Health cuts 34 positions due to 'financial challenges affecting healthcare providers'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced it cut 34 positions this week "due to the ongoing financial challenges affecting healthcare providers locally and nationally."
According to Catholic Health, the positions were primarily in Information Technology and other corporate services. It says the cuts do not impact its current recruitment to fill clinical and service positions.
Catholic Health said those impacted will receive transition services and other support and are encouraged to apply for vacant positions within its system.
Affecting a person’s livelihood through a workforce reduction is an extremely difficult decision to make. Our system, like all healthcare providers in Western New York, is being faced with unprecedented financial challenges from pandemic recovery to accelerating labor costs. The lack of recognition and action by local insurance companies and some elected officials makes these decisions just the beginning of what is to come for other health providers in our region. We hope those in power have the courage to address these challenges immediately and realize this current path will lead to limiting access to care in our region, which would be truly unfortunate.
- Mark Sullivan, President & CEO of Catholic Health