Catholic Health approved by New York State to build new hospital in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health announced on Thursday that it has received approval to build a new hospital on South Transit Road in Lockport.

The 60,000 square foot hospital will house emergency, inpatient, imaging, and laboratory services in addition to medical office space for primary care, women’s health, and specialty medical practices.

“We are pleased with the Public Health and Health Planning Council’s approval of Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital,” said Joyce Markiewicz, Catholic Health Executive Vice President & Chief Business Development Officer. “We thank the Department of Health for their support of this project. With today’s decision, we are another step closer to the vision of our neighborhood hospital.”

“The new Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital will strengthen and preserve medical services for the community, while also ensuring an innovative, sustainable model of healthcare in the Niagara region,” Markiewicz added. “We look forward to breaking ground in the fall and sharing more information about our neighborhood hospital model with the community.”

Construction will begin in October and is set to open in early 2023.