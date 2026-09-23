Catholic Health announces 40 positions eliminated systemwide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health has announced 40 positions are being eliminated system wide to adapt to evolving patient needs and ensuring long-term sustainability of the organization.

According to Catholic Health, the changes are affecting the following locations:



Administrative & Regional Training Center on Genesee Street

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Mount St. Mary's Hospital

Sisters of Charity Hospital

St Joseph Campus

The Human Resources team is working with those affected for potential placement opportunities within Catholic health's open vacancies.

According to Catholic Health, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo is realigning 34 staff positions to better meet patient needs "as volumes surge in the Emergency Department."