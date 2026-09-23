Catholic Health announces 40 positions eliminated systemwide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Health has announced 40 positions are being eliminated system wide to adapt to evolving patient needs and ensuring long-term sustainability of the organization.
According to Catholic Health, the changes are affecting the following locations:
- Administrative & Regional Training Center on Genesee Street
- Mercy Hospital of Buffalo
- Mount St. Mary's Hospital
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- St Joseph Campus
The Human Resources team is working with those affected for potential placement opportunities within Catholic health's open vacancies.
According to Catholic Health, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo is realigning 34 staff positions to better meet patient needs "as volumes surge in the Emergency Department."
“These are difficult decisions because they affect valued members of our Catholic Health family who have contributed greatly to our organization and the communities we serve. We are committed to treating every affected associate with dignity, compassion, and respect while ensuring Catholic Health remains strong and positioned to fulfill our mission well into the future."
"“Throughout our history, Catholic Health has evolved to meet the changing healthcare needs of Western New York. Making thoughtful decisions today helps ensure we can continue providing exceptional, high-quality care to our patients and communities for generations to come.”
- President and CEO of Catholic Health, Joyce Markiewicz