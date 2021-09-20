Catholic Health and CWA bracing for possible strike

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Catholic Health is bracing for possible staff shortages, with the threat of a strike looming over its head.

One of the area's biggest health care providers released a statement Sunday, which reads in part: "To address staffing, our hospitals are working more closely than ever before with recruiters at all levels—locally, across our state and around the country. We are leading facility tours for prospective associates and conducting interviews in person and online."

At the end of the month, 6 contracts, covering 2,500 health care workers will expire.

This could impact St. Joseph's Hospital, Kenmore Mercy, Buffalo Mercy and Sisters of Charity Hospital.

Catholic Health says it has negotiated with union leaders throughout the weekend, but there is still no sign of any progress.

Union workers for Catholic Health have already voted to authorize a strike if necessary.

The main issues center around staff shortages and working conditions in this age of COVID-19.

CWA, which is the union representing those workers, also released a statement Sunday.

It reads in part, "Catholic Health's refusal to offer a fair contract, while paying executives millions of dollars, has pushed our system to the breaking point and will continue to jeopardize the health and well-being of our patients. At the heart of our contract negotiations is the need to provide quality patient care. Yet this cannot be possible if Catholic Health refuses to address the low wages and staffing shortages that are causing workers to quit each week."