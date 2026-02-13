Catholic Academy of West Buffalo to be consolidated into Our Lady of Victory Elementary School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Catholic Academy of West Buffalo will be consolidated into Our Lady of Victory Elementary School in Lackawanna next September.

According to a release, the CAWB school building needs significant repair work, including at least $500,000 for a new roof that is more than 60 years old and a new boiler system.

Beginning in September, Pre-K through eighth-grade students will attend classes at OLV, a decision that was made by the CAWB Board in consultation with the Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Buffalo.

CAWB Board Chair John J. Hurley said they are not in a financial position to invest in the building and instead will spend resources on educating students and investing in academic and curricular programs that prepare students for high school and beyond.

“This consolidation will create a sustainable model of a Catholic elementary school that can independently stand on its own and flourish. Schools with higher enrollment are much more likely to succeed and that is what we expect to happen in this situation. The consolidation of these two schools will strengthen Catholic elementary education in Buffalo and Lackawanna.” - Superintendent of Catholic Schools Joleen Dimitroff