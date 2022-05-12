Catalytic converter stolen from a FeedMore WNY food truck

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FeedMore WNY, a local non-profit that provides millions for those in need, says its one of the latest victims of catalytic converter theft.

The common crime is happening across the country and in Western New York. The car part has precious metals that can be sold for hundreds of dollars, street value.

Last month a converter was stolen off an FeedMore WNY Farm Truck.

"This severely impacted FeedMore WNY," said Catherine Shick of FeedMore WNY. "Our farm truck goes out to the community as a way to provide fresh affordable produce such as fruits and vegetables, to community members in need."

It cost the organization more than $2,700 to replace. Shick said that's equivalent to the price of 1,070 meals for people in need.

It has led them to take secure measures, which Shick said impacts the organizations efficiency to work. However, they will still continue to provide thousands of meals per month for community members.

Earlier this month, security cameras captured a suspected thief crawling underneath a FeedMore WNY employee's SUV in the afternoon. Shick said thief took the vehicle's reservoir instead.

If you have any information you're asked to call police.

You can also order free CATGUARD anti-theft catalytic converter kids by contacting the DMV in Albany. You can also head to DMV.NY.GOV

