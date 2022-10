NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara SPCA is treating a cat that sustained injuries after being thrown from a moving vehicle on October 12 just before 4 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the Niagara SPCA said the cat was thrown out of the driver side window of a Jeep Wrangler near the International Tops on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara SPCA is hopeful the cat will recover. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (716) 731-4368 ext 311.