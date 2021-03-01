Casting call in Buffalo for extras for a Paramount Pictures feature film

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Casting Buffalo has issued a casting call for extras for a Paramount Pictures feature film.

Casting Buffalo says it is on the SAG-AFTRA background actor scale and is for dates between March and May 2021, COVID-19 testing is required before start date and during filming. A COVID-19 testing stipend will be provided. Hotel, mileage, per diem also provided.

"Potential for multiple days of shooting, wardrobe fitting, 8hr+ work days, times of day TBD," the casting call says.

Casting Buffalo says if you are interested you should send your headshot, resume, and contact to: SUBMISSIONS@CASTINGBUFFALO.COM with the subject line "Extras Casting - name of the role you are interested in."

The casting call is for men, women, elders, teens and children. For more information you can visit the Casting Buffalo site here.