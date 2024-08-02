Casting Buffalo hosts Actors Expo on Buffalo's Upper West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to be part of the bright lights of Hollywood in the Queen City you can learn more about it.

Casting Buffalo is hosting an Actors Expo on Saturday afternoon at the "Atrium at Rich's" off Niagara Street.

The event is a one-stop shop for actors and crew members of all ages.

You can network, get new head shots, and meet with casting directors and professional acting coaches.

Organizers say this opportunity is perfect for everybody.

"If you're looking to get your foot in the door or maybe you do have experience, everybody can benefit from this," Harry Lipsitz, co-founder of Casting Buffalo said. "It's a really critical networking event and we're 100% sure you'll walk away with something."

Organizers say this event also comes at a time when the film industry is "booming."

In May,we took you inside Buffalo's new $50 million film studio, Great Point Studios, on Niagara Street. Actor Stephen McKinley Henderson tells 7 News the studio can help rising talent in our community.

"There are so many wonderfully trained artists, craftsmen, and crew people who can get their education right here and get their careers started right here so that's a major plus," Henderson said.

Tickets cost about $30 for general admission, about $9 for kids, and students can get in for about $20.

You can buy your tickets here.

The expo runs from 12:00-7:00p.m.