Cash reward offered for information leading to arrest in murder of Bishop Timon High School student

Posted at 3:32 PM, May 24, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Bishop Timon High School student.

Paul Humphrey was shot and killed in 2019 on Briscoe Avenue in Buffalo. He was one of two teenagers shot in the attack that July night.

Crime Stoppers is now offering $7,500 for any information that leads to an arrest or indictment of the person or people responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 716-867-6161 or submit a tip using the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

