Carmelite Nuns complete move to Florida after 103 years in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After 103 years in North Buffalo, the Carmelite Nuns at the Monastery of the Little Flower of Jesus have completed the move to Florida.

In October 2023, the nuns wrote a letter to the Buffalo community that said in part:

“When this monastery was built, this was a quiet area on the outskirts of the city. Now, however, we no longer have the silence and solitude which are requisite for a cloistered community.”… “Friends have offered to assist us in procuring a spacious property in the territory of the Diocese of Saint Augustine which would be an ideal location for our life of contemplative prayer, and we are confident that this is a blessing coming to us from the hand of Divine Providence.” - Carmelite Nuns of the Monastery of the Little Flower of Jesus

Located on Carmel Road, 7 News spoke with neighbors in the area after the planned departure was announced.

“Anytime anything of stress or even happiness happened, we’d come to the Carmelites and get a prayer card, and we had faith it would change the course of things," said Pamela Jacobs, who grew up a few blocks away.

“I feel sad they’re leaving, but I understand everything is shifting nowadays,” said Ann Brighton, who has lived in the neighborhood for 47 years.

In an update on its website, the Carmelite Nuns announced they arrived in Florida. The statement said they left Buffalo on the morning of January 14 and safely arrived in Jacksonville, Florida the following day.

"Thanks to the hard work of many kind and generous friends who prepared for our arrival, our new monastery felt like home from the very first moment, already embellished with many of our beautiful statues and holy images," the statement said.

