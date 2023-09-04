Car strikes six people in Allegany, kills one

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Sunday evening, 70 year-old Peggy J. Errera from Bradford, PA struck six people in Allegany as she backed out of the driveway into the road.

According to New York State Police, the driver meant to back out into the road, but ended up accelerating back into the driveway, hitting several individuals gathered on the front lawn.

One of the six victims, Ronald S. Piechota, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, 66, was airlifted to the Erie County Medical Center to treat several injuries. Authorities say the four other victims were taken to local hospitals where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and no forms of intoxication were found. The investigation is still ongoing.