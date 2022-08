TOWN OF CARLTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A vehicle was found partially submerged in Lake Ontario early Tuesday morning, according to the Carlton Fire Company.

The car had driven over an embankment from the Lakeside Beach Park and landed upside down in Lake Ontario. A single occupant was found inside the vehicle by responding units.

The patient was quickly extricated from the car and transported to the hospital with only minor injuries.