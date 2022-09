BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a crash that happened Thursday afternoon on Chippewa and Franklin Street.

According to police, one vehicle crashed into another vehicle, causing it to flip over.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that collided with the other fled the scene on foot.

Currently, no injuries have been reported.

The crash remains under investigation. 7 News will update you as we learn more.