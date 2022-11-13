Car donation a game changer for local veteran

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Here's a life changer for one former member of the military on this Veterans Day weekend in Western New York.

Gabe's Collision on Transit Road in East Amherst donated a re-built 2018 Toyota RAV 4 to Leanne Hull on Saturday.

It's part of something called the Recycled Rides Program.

Leanne is a veteran who served more than seven years in the Army National Guard.

She is partially disabled, and is finally in remission after battling cancer three times.

Her current car is no longer dependable.

She tells us this gift means the world to her.

Leanne has 7 children and 12 grandchildren, and she volunteers at the Springville Trading Post Community Care Center.

Organizers of this event say Leanne is constantly giving back to her community, and now it is our turn to give back to her.