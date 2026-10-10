Car crashes into Paula's Donuts after multi-vehicle accident on Sheridan Drive

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A vehicle crashed into Paula's Donuts after a multi-vehicle accident in the Town of Tonawanda Friday evening.
According to a social media post from Paula's Donuts, no employees or customers inside the shop were injured. Paula's Donuts will be open on Saturday.
"Earlier today, our Paula’s Donuts location at 2319 Sheridan Drive was impacted by a multi-vehicle traffic accident that occurred on the roadway outside, resulting in a vehicle colliding with our building.
We are deeply relieved to report that none of our employees or customers inside the shop were injured. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the individuals involved in the collision outside, and we express our deepest gratitude to the Ellwood Fire Department and Town of Tonawanda Police Department for their rapid response and assistance.
Our building has been inspected and cleared as safe and secure. We are actively working to remediate the property damage, and we are proud to state that our operations will not be interrupted. Our Sheridan Drive location will be open tomorrow morning for our normal business hours.
We appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of concern and support from our neighbors and look forward to serving you tomorrow."
- Paula's Donuts