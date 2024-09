AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police reduced Main Street at Harlem Road to one lane on Monday following an early morning crash.

Police say a young driver crashed into a building just after 1:00 Monday morning.

The driver was taken to ECMC to be treated for minor injuries and is now facing traffic charges.

Anyone who saw this happen, or has dashcam footage showing the crash, are asked to call the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.