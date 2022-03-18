Car crashes into building on East Delavan in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo firefighters and AMR medical crews are responding to a car crash on East Delavan and Moselle Street.

The crash happened about 4:00 a.m. Friday.

Pictures and video shows a car half way into the building. Our crew at the scene reports it appears two cars were involved in this crash.

This is right near the Delavan-Grider Community Center.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt or how this crash happened.

We have reached out to Buffalo police for more information. We are still waiting for details.