Car chase leads to shots fired on Grand Island

Erie County Sheriff's Office investigating shots fired during car chase on Grand Island.
Posted at 6:50 PM, May 05, 2024
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help concerning shots fired in a neighborhood on Grand Island.

Callers told deputies that they saw a car chasing another vehicle, and firing shots at it near the intersection of Colony and Fix Roads.

This happened around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say a stray bullet hit at least one house.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with with information, or with home security footage of what happened to give them a call at (716) 858-2903.

