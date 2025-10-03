Car catches fire after crashing into front yard on Buffalo's West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating how a car caught fire and crashed into the front yard of a home on Buffalo's West Side.

Our 7 News Anchor Ed Drantch saw this just before 4:00 Friday morning at the corner of Hampshire Street and Lawrence Place.

One woman was seen screaming on the ground as flame shot from the car.

Police were also caught on video running to try and get everyone out of a nearby home.

The car seemingly crashed thorugh the fence of a home with debris on the ground.

We reached out to Buffalo Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.